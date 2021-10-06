IPL 2021: SRH's Jammu and Kashmir Debutant Umran Malik Breaks Down on Receiving Special Message From his Family

Indian Premier League (IPL) is an outstanding platform for young cricketers, who when given a chance, draw the country’s attention with their stellar performances. From Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj, IPL has given remarkable players to the Indian cricket team. Now in a recent clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a young gun from Jammu and Kashmir stole the show.

Though SRH is already out of the playoff’s race, the side is making the most of the remaining matches by giving a chance to their youngsters to show off their skills. On October 3, as a replacement for T Natrajan, the franchise choose to play with J&K lad Umran Malik. The 21-year-old pacer savoured the opportunity as he fetched everybody’s attention with his pace. Malik clocked 151.03 kmph against KKR, which was, so far, the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in IPL 2021.

Soon after the clash, Malik received a heart warming message from his family. In a video, they expressed their happiness on seeing him make his IPL debut. Later, Sunrisers Hyderabad took to their official Twitter handle and shared the video, featuring the message by Malik’s family. “When you make it to one of the biggest stages in Cricket, your family can be nothing but proud,” they captioned the post. Towards the end of the video, the young cricketer broke into tears.

When you make it to one of the biggest stages in Cricket, your family can be nothing but proud. #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/6NsH5CXbVz— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 5, 2021

As far as Malik’s cricket journey is concerned, he made his T20 debut for J&K earlier this year in January, and played his first List A match.

Malik began his stint with SRH as a net bowler. Later, when the team’s key bowler Natarajan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Malik got a chance to play for the franchise. In his debut against KKR, though Malik went wicketless, his pace work caught everybody’s attention. The young lad bowled an impressive spell wherein he conceded just 27 runs.

