IPL 2021: SRH’s Kaviya Maran Is 'Finally Smiling' After Her Team Beats RR

After a clinical performance with the bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in UAE. Following four changes in their 10th match, SRH registered their second victory in this season. Though the team continues to remain on the bottom of the points table, this win ended their losing streak in IPL 2021 and gave a moment of happiness to their fans.

SRH CEO Kaviya Maran, who is popular as a ‘mystery girl’, was also seen in a happy mood after her team’s performance against RR. A picture showing her all smiles on Monday night in Dubai went viral on Twitter. She was smiling after SRH hammered the RR by seven wickets. SRH successfully chased 165 to win with nine balls to spare.

#SRH won the match because the cameraman focused the camera much on match rather than that panauti lady Kaviya Maran #RRvsSRH #SRHvRR— IPL Wala Babu (@YadavJeeKaLadka) September 27, 2021

Finally seen Kaviya Maran smiling and celebrating ! 😅#RRvSRH #IPL2021— Harsh Tegta ਹਰਸ਼ ਤੇਗਟਾ (@iamharshtegta) September 27, 2021

The 29-years-old is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who is the owner of the media network Sun Group. Her constant presence during SRH matches has been an attraction for users on social media and IPL 2021 has not been any different either.

SRH CEO Kaviya continues to register her presence even though her team’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs are almost over. To qualify for playoffs, they need to win all four of their remaining fixtures and have to remain dependent on the result of matches played by other teams.

In the 40th match of IPL, RR had put up a competitive 164 for 5 after choosing to bat. RR Captain Sanju Samson scored 82 off 57. While chasing, SRH opener Jason Roy scored 60 off 42 and finished by Kane Williamson scored 51* off 41. SRH chased down 165 to win with nine balls to spare. Even after losing the match RR are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here