IPL 2021: SRH's Sreevats Goswami Makes Rs 90,000 Donation for Oxygen Supplies
The 31-year-old cricketer, who has yet to play a match in the IPL, cited several NGOs as lifesavers during the pandemic and encouraged fans to make their own donations
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 1:43 PM IST
With the ever-rising toll of COVID-19 cases in India, Sreevats Goswami has quickly followed suit after his fellow IPL cricketers in making a donation towards the plight of healthcare in India. Goswami, a wicket-keeper for Sunrisers Hyderabad, put forth a mammoth Rs 90,000 donation towards the provision of oxygen supplies via a charity organization called Donatekart. The organization took to Twitter to laud the 31-year-old for stepping up to the plate during this ‘hour of need.’
“Thanks a lot @shreevats1 for your generous contribution of Rs 90,000 to provide oxygen supplies in this hour of need,” posted Donatekart, tagging Goswami’s fellow SRH members such as mentor VVS Laxman and skipper David Warner.
Also read: Umpire Nitin Menon Pulls Out of IPL 2021 After Mother And Wife Test Positive For Covid-19; Paul Reiffel Also Withdraws
The SRH wicket-keeper, who is yet to play a match for the Orange Army this season, urged his followers in a series of tweets to send their donations to NGOs and charity organizations that are putting in the hours to provide oxygen cylinders for COVID positive patients all across India.
Happy to help 🙏 please donate and reach out 🙂 we are in this together https://t.co/cKs9EZbnxM
— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 28, 2021
Several verified/legit NGOs like the @Hemkunt_Fdn are doing their bit during this crisis ,@donatekart helps you to reach them,I have done my bit.Requesting people who can afford please reach out and help as much as you can . We are in this together 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DI6fDM740K
— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 28, 2021
Goswami’s donation comes as a saving grace to India, after an approximate of 3,79,257 active cases have been observed around the country. His generous contribution is the most recent donation in the line-up of IPL cricketers, with KKR’s Pat Cummins starting the bandwagon by donating USD 50,000, and former Australian legend Bret Lee quickly topping it up with a total of 1 bitcoin (roughly equivalent to Rs 40,21,265).
India is currently second only to the United States among countries worst-hit by the pandemic, with a record death of 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours.
