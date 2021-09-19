IPL 2021: Stand-in Captain Kieron Pollard Rues MI Giving Away 'Too Many' Runs in Death Overs

When Chennai Super Kings finished their Powerplay overs after opting to bat first against Mumbai Indians as IPL 2021 resumed on Sunday, their scorecard read 24/4. They had lost Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu (retired hurt).

But by the time, their innings ended, Super Kings had made an impressive recovery and posted a challenging 156/6. It was largely thanks to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who played a mature knock to keep the innings from collapsing and once he had his eye set in, began finding the boundaries.

69 runs of CSK innings were scored in the final five overs and that’s what MI captain Kieron Pollard thinks is where his team lost their grip on the proceedings.

“Gave too many with the ball at the end," Pollard said in a post-match interview with the broadcasters.

Another failure of MI innings was the absence of a big partnership that could have helped in stabilising their chase.

“We must have got a partnership. You can do a lot of things differently in hindsight. Losing by 20 runs, I think that is the difference. Their batters tried to continue the momentum throughout, we didn’t do that," Pollard said.

Like CSK, MI also lost wickets in Powerplay as Pollard pointed out but refused to read too deep into the performances saying there are still six matches to go.

“We could have learnt from their mistake of losing too many wickets in the powerplay. We needed one guy to bat deep. We had a couple of soft dismissals. We can’t let that happen at this level, but we still have six games to go," he said.

This was MI’s fourth defeat of the season and they will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

