IPL 2021: Stand-in SRH Captain Manish Pandey Rues Lack of 'Complete Performance' Through Season

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a season to forget as their campaign in the ongoing IPL 2021 came to an end with another defeat on Friday. Against Mumbai Indians, they conceded 235 runs but then made a match out of while chasing and eventually fell short of the target by 44 runs for their 11th defeat in 14 matches.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

They fared a tad better in the UAE leg than in India where they managed just one win out of seven games. In the second half, they picked up two wins out of seven and finished at the bottom of the pile.

Stand-in SRH captain Manish Pandey who himself was dropped midway through the season, said a complete team performance was missing this year and that ringing in several changes didn’t help their cause either.

IPL 2021: SRH vs MI Highlights

“We had a lot of changes in the side, that didn’t work for us," Pandey said during a post-match interview with the broadcasters. “We were struggling in the first few games too, and had to pull ourselves up in the second leg but the whole team didn’t put in complete performances, despite some really good individual performances."

Pandey returned to the side as captain on Friday, replacing Kane Williamson who missed the match due to a niggle. He scored a half-century and looked in significant pain due to cramps once the final ball was bowled.

ALSO READ: Warner Pens Down Moving Insta Post for SRH Fans

He though said that the surface was the best batting track so far in the season. “It was really hot, and it was an intense 20 overs. My calves are a bit cramped. I think the surface was the best of the tournament. We knew MI would come hard at us and they did," he said.

“Our fast bowlers gave away a few extra runs that cost us in the end, but this was the best pitch of the tournament," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here