IPL 2021: Star Gets Huge Viewership for Opening Game, Still Lower than IPL 2020 Opener

The latest BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) data is out and if that data is to be believed the opening game audience for IPL 2021 is huge but still falls short to the kind of viewership IPL 2020 opener received. The opening game between RCB and MI played on April 9 saw 9.7 billion minutes of consumption on Star India channels.The broadcaster has clocked 323 million total impressions for the opening match of VIVO IPL 2021. But last year’s opening game between CSK and MI saw an impression of 11.2 billion viewing minutes.

“The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore received a tremendous response, bigger than opening matches of all other IPL editions held previously other than Dream11 IPL 2020,” said Star India in a statement.

According to BARC data, IPL 2020 opening game was viewed by a whopping 158 Million viewers 21 percent higher than 131 million viewers recorded during the opening match of IPL 2019 between RCB and CSK. The numbers also broke a myth that cricket is consumed on large numbers on the digital platform. While the peak viewership on digital platforms (Disney + Hotstar) for IPL 2021 opener was 6.7 million, last year it was 8.4 million.

While in 2019, 18 million viewers were watching the IPL final concurrently on its digital platforms, last year viewership for the final ranged between four and six million on Disney+Hotstar. The data also suggest that last year one out of three, that is 44 percent out of the 86 million TV households tuned into the 13th edition of IPL live. Meanwhile the 15-21 age group has been the biggest contributor to viewership.

