IPL 2021: Startling Numbers Reveal MS Dhoni’s Struggle With DRS

Chennai Super Kings has managed to turn their fortunes around this season after a miserable year in 2020. The side have made it to the playoffs and look all settled to finish in top 2. However, there are concerns in the side – the biggest one being the form with the bat for captain MS Dhoni. The right-hander has struggled all season and in the defeat to Delhi Capitals, his innings proved to be the turning point, one that allowed Delhi Capitals to restrict Chennai Super Kings.

Not only with the bat, Dhoni has not been entirely sharp with his reviews behind the stumps this season. As pointed out by former India opener Aakash Chopra, Dhoni’s record while taking reviews is not at all good. As Chopra revealed, Dhoni has managed to take only one successful review out of his last 10 takes under the Decision Review System.

Earlier : Dhoni Review SystemNow : Dhyan Se Lena Review System Only one successful review by MSD in the last 10 reviews taken. #CSK #CricketTwitter — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 4, 2021

It was not an entirely great match for Dhoni with the bat either – his innings of 18 runs in 27 balls was a real struggle and he never looked settled and when he tried to accelerate, he was dismissed. In many ways, this innings proved to be the difference as Delhi Capitals made their way into the contest and won the match in the final over.

In the post-match presentation, Dhoni said that the pitch was two paced and that his batting order failed to accelerate on a rather tough surface and that, any score close to 150 would have been competitive.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score,” CSK captain said after the loss. His side remains in the second spot while Delhi have all but finalized a top-two finish.

