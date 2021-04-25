IPL 2021: Stat - Ravindra Jadeja the First CSK Player to Score Fifty and Pick Three Wickets in Match

Ravindra Jadeja became the first Chennai Super Kings player to pick up three wickets and score a fifty in the same IPL match when he hammed 62 off 28 and followed it up with an incredible spell of 3 for 13 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday in Mumbai. Jadeja’s all-round show helped CSK win by 69 runs to end RCB’s winning streak.

Ravindra Jadeja also smashed five sixes and a four in the final over of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) innings to take them to 191/4. Jadeja squeezed 37 runs off the final over bowled by Harshal Patel. It included a six off a no ball after which Jadeja sent the free hit over the boundary as well.

Patel had taken three wickets earlier in the innings and had given just 14 runs in three overs prior to the last over.

The all-rounder ended the innings on 62 off just 28 balls, hitting four fours in addition to the five sixes. Jadeja then dismissed Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, apart from running out Dan Christian.

During the course of his imperious knock, Jadeja also became just the seventh batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over. He joins the list alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Hazratullah Zazai, and Leo Carter.

Before this, Chris Gayle held the record for most runs scored in an over when he clobbered Prasanth Parameswaran for 27 runs in 2011, during the fourth edition of the IPL while playing for RCB against Kochi Tuskers.

