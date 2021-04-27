IPL 2021: Australia Suspends Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers' Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

The exodus of Australian players from IPL 2021 amidst record-breaking coronavirus cases in India was set to continue with a report claiming that Steve Smith and David Warner are hoping to fly back home before potential closing of borders. However, with Australia announcing that it will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, the plans for existing players to leave India has been halted, for the time being.

The move has come to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants from entering the country following a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the world’s second-most populous country. Earlier Queensland state urged the federal government to halt all flights from India due to the high risk of potential COVID-19 outbreaks from highly contagious virus variants in the country’s hotel quarantine system.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore announced that their two Aussie recruits Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw midway through the season due to personal reasons.

Their withdrawal came after Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye too left IPL for fear of being locked out. Australian media is now reporting that their government is debating over issuing all flights from India which is dealing with record coronavirus cases on a daily basis.

“Australian cricketers including David Warner and Steve Smith are now hoping to be flown home to India before borders shut,” news agency IANS quoted 9News as saying on Tuesday.

Warner captains Sunrisers Hyderabad while Smith is representing Delhi Capitals this season. The report further claimed that around 30 Australian players, coaches and commentators are ‘keen to get out of India’ due to the ‘deteriorating situation right across the country.’

Australia Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that they have an obligation to ensure the safety of its 8,000 citizens stuck in India. “Our primary responsibility is to keep Australians safe and secure, so that is our overarching responsibility,” Andrews was quoted as saying by ABC.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has asked for the suspension of flights from India. “I do believe now is the time to suspend those flights,” Palaszczuk was quoted as saying by 9news.

It’s been five straight days that India has reported over 3 lakh cases a day.

However, Mumbai Indians pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile says he plans to stick with his franchise. “Everyone’s got their own opinions on it and different situations for them,” Coulter-Nile told cricket.com.au .

“I was surprised to see AJ (Andre Tye) go home, and then Zamps and Richo (Kane Richardson), but when you speak to them, you definitely understand where they’re coming from,” he added.

