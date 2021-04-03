- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Steve Smith Joins Delhi Capitals Squad in Mumbai
Steve Smith was snapped up by Delhi Capitals after he was released from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL Auctions.
- IANS
- Updated: April 3, 2021, 4:36 PM IST
Delhi Capitals’ new Australian recruit, batsman Steve Smith arrived in Mumbai and joined squad at the team hotel in Mumbai. The former Australia skipper will undergo quarantine for a week.
“Delhi Capitals’ batsman Steve Smith arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Saturday, 03 April 2021. Smith will be in quarantine for one week,” said a statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise.Smith, who represented Rajasthan Royals in the last season and could make just 311 runs at an average 25.91, was released by the Jaipur franchise.
He was, however, picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore this season.Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Mohammed Kaif had said after the auctions that they were lucky to have Smith so cheap and would have gone the distance to bid for him.
Smith is coming off a decent Australia summer in which he scored heavily in the ODI series and also got some runs in the Test series against India.Here, however, he will be playing under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant.
The Delhi Capitals, who were runners-up last season, will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule