IPL 2021: Stokes and Buttler To Open The Batting For Royals This Season

The all-England pair of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will open the batting for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. This was, interestingly, revealed by none other than their England skipper, Eoin Morgan who is also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Royals, with 6 wins and 8 losses, had finished at the bottom of the points table last season in the UAE.

Morgan stated that Stokes and Buttler formed a formidable pairing at the top of the order and have grown in stature courtesy their exploits in international cricket for England.

“The more opportunities we’ve given to Jos Buttler, the better he has got. Very similar instance to Ben Stokes. The guys just keep getting better and better and better, so it’s our responsibility and the team’s responsibility to present opportunities to them in the biggest moments of the game,” quoted Morgan.

Buttler tasted success in the IPL after he was pushed to open for the Royals mid-way from the 2018 season. He has a fine record as an opener for the franchise including his best of an unbeaten 95 off just 60 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur in 2018.

Ben Stokes showcases his prowess in the position blasting an unbeaten 107 off just 60 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi last season.

“Obviously, the two of them will be opening for Rajasthan Royals this year in the IPL so that’s going to be great to watch. But in a team where you have two superstars opening the batting, as an opposition, I’m thinking, ‘Well, better start well,” stated Morgan.

Royals won the inaugural trophy in 2008 under the dynamic leadership of Shane Warne but since then have seen their fortunes dwindle in the tournament. They released Steven Smith from the squad for this season and handed the captaincy to Sanju Samson.

It remains to be seen whether a change at the top also changes the fortunes of the Royals.