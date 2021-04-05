- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Stokes and Buttler To Open The Batting For Royals This Season
The all-England pair of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will open the batting for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. This was, interestingly, revealed by none other than their England skipper, Eoin Morgan who is also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 11:43 AM IST
The all-England pair of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will open the batting for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. This was, interestingly, revealed by none other than their England skipper, Eoin Morgan who is also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Royals, with 6 wins and 8 losses, had finished at the bottom of the points table last season in the UAE.
Morgan stated that Stokes and Buttler formed a formidable pairing at the top of the order and have grown in stature courtesy their exploits in international cricket for England.
“The more opportunities we’ve given to Jos Buttler, the better he has got. Very similar instance to Ben Stokes. The guys just keep getting better and better and better, so it’s our responsibility and the team’s responsibility to present opportunities to them in the biggest moments of the game,” quoted Morgan.
Buttler tasted success in the IPL after he was pushed to open for the Royals mid-way from the 2018 season. He has a fine record as an opener for the franchise including his best of an unbeaten 95 off just 60 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur in 2018.
IPL 2021: From Rishabh Pant To Steven Smith, Five DC Players To Watch Out For
Ben Stokes showcases his prowess in the position blasting an unbeaten 107 off just 60 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi last season.
“Obviously, the two of them will be opening for Rajasthan Royals this year in the IPL so that’s going to be great to watch. But in a team where you have two superstars opening the batting, as an opposition, I’m thinking, ‘Well, better start well,” stated Morgan.
Royals won the inaugural trophy in 2008 under the dynamic leadership of Shane Warne but since then have seen their fortunes dwindle in the tournament. They released Steven Smith from the squad for this season and handed the captaincy to Sanju Samson.
It remains to be seen whether a change at the top also changes the fortunes of the Royals.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule