IPL 2021: Stuart Broad Responds to Rishabh Pant's Tweet, Names Best Dancer in English Team
England pacer Stuart Broad responded to the video and named the best dancer in the English cricket team.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 6:56 PM IST
Delhi Capitals are off to an excellent start, after their seven-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw emerged as heroes in the chase and smashed excellent fifties. After the win, skipper Rishabh Pant can be seen shaking a leg with teammates, Dhawan, Chris Woakes and R Ashwin.
“Being a cricketer in the IPL can be a tough job, so we ensure we practice for Dance India Dance auditions as well Who do you guys think is DCs best dancer #DCsGotTalent #YehHaiNayiDilli #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 @chriswoakes @stevesmith49 @ajinkyarahane88 @SDhawan25,” Pant captioned the video.
Being a cricketer in the IPL can be a tough job, so we ensure we practice for Dance India Dance auditions as well 🕺🏾Who do you guys think is DCs best dancer #DCsGotTalent #YehHaiNayiDilli #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 @chriswoakes @stevesmith49 @ajinkyarahane88 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/JzzV9f1UW5
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 12, 2021
England pacer Stuart Broad also had his take on the video and named the best dancer in the English cricket team.
Who is the best dancer in the England Cricket Team?Chris Woakes. 💃 https://t.co/YJ9ubAeKOI
— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) April 12, 2021
Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada will return to fuel Delhi Capitals’ (DC) bowling attack their opponents for Thursday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR), are struggling to field their top overseas players. Jofra Archer’s chances of recovering from his shoulder injury and joining RR in the league phase this season is highly unlikely and on Tuesday, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out for the season with a broken finger.
Stokes will stay with the team to provide support from the outside but will not be able to play, leaving a gap in the RR playing XI.
The Jaipur franchise put up a stiff fight in their first match against Punjab Kings with Sanju Samson’s century taking them to within four runs of Punjab Kings’ 221-run total.
RR may field either Liam Livingstone or David Miller in place of Stokes in the match against DC.
