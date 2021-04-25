IPL 2021: Stunning Capture of Virat Kohli's Cover Dive Gets RCB Photographer 'A Raise'

Like a duck taking to water, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has almost trademarked the cover dive as his own, leaving the legions of spinners and fast bowlers alike defenseless against his elegant pursuit. These split-second moments of the game can be hard to capture, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore Twitter account pulled through on Saturday, sharing a photograph of Kohli crouched in the perfect angle for a cover dive.

The 32-year-old can be seen on one knee, bat raised high during the net session. RCB captioned the photo, “Our photographer got a raise for capturing perfection,” remarking on the sheer flawlessness of the shot.

Despite RCB enjoying an undefeated streak in the IPL so far, Kohli himself was yet to impress as he stepped off the plate early in the first few matches of the game. With RCB’s new signing Glenn Maxwell, and veteran AB de Villiers, the boys in red managed to breeze past their rivals without significant input from their captain, but Kohli quickly turned things around with his 72 off 47 against Rajasthan Royals. His wisdom as a captain came to light when he guided young Devdutt Padikkal to his maiden century in the format, hailing praise across the board from fans and fellow cricketers alike.

“He (Virat) is such a talented cricketer, he has so much experience, to be playing with him makes my game easier. I am really looking forward to having a really good partnership with him”, Padikkal said, of Kohli’s influence as a batting partner.

While fan-favorite RCB is at the top of the table so far, the side still has a long way to go if they want to make it to the finals of this season. With the resurgent Chennai Super Kings and unpredictable Delhi Capitals breathing down their necks, Kohli’s men will have to keep up their focus to keep their winning streak going.

