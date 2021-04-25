- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
IPL 2021: Stunning Capture of Virat Kohli's Cover Dive Gets RCB Photographer 'A Raise'
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) official Twitter account posted the photograph, putting a spotlight on the skipper's perfect cover dive
Like a duck taking to water, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has almost trademarked the cover dive as his own, leaving the legions of spinners and fast bowlers alike defenseless against his elegant pursuit. These split-second moments of the game can be hard to capture, but the Royal Challengers Bangalore Twitter account pulled through on Saturday, sharing a photograph of Kohli crouched in the perfect angle for a cover dive.
The 32-year-old can be seen on one knee, bat raised high during the net session. RCB captioned the photo, “Our photographer got a raise for capturing perfection,” remarking on the sheer flawlessness of the shot.
Our photographer got a raise for capturing perfection#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/cfkAvnkch7
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2021
Despite RCB enjoying an undefeated streak in the IPL so far, Kohli himself was yet to impress as he stepped off the plate early in the first few matches of the game. With RCB’s new signing Glenn Maxwell, and veteran AB de Villiers, the boys in red managed to breeze past their rivals without significant input from their captain, but Kohli quickly turned things around with his 72 off 47 against Rajasthan Royals. His wisdom as a captain came to light when he guided young Devdutt Padikkal to his maiden century in the format, hailing praise across the board from fans and fellow cricketers alike.
Also read: IPL 2021: You’re Setting the Bar for Others – Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli’s Record
“He (Virat) is such a talented cricketer, he has so much experience, to be playing with him makes my game easier. I am really looking forward to having a really good partnership with him”, Padikkal said, of Kohli’s influence as a batting partner.
While fan-favorite RCB is at the top of the table so far, the side still has a long way to go if they want to make it to the finals of this season. With the resurgent Chennai Super Kings and unpredictable Delhi Capitals breathing down their necks, Kohli’s men will have to keep up their focus to keep their winning streak going.
