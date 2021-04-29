IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar Captivated by RCB Talisman AB de Villiers, Wants him to Open Innings

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season has seen some explosive innings by several players. But one batting behemoth stands tall for his consistent performances. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) talisman AB de Villiers once again proved why he is such a crucial cog after he smashed a match-winning 42-ball 75 (not out) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday.

The South African batting colossus’ knock was peppered with five sixes and three fours and he also crossed 5,000 runs in the IPL in that fixture. Among the many fans who were awe struck by De Villiers, former Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar described the RCB batsman’s innings as ‘amazing’ and ‘magical’.

Speaking on Star Sports,Gavaskar said thatde Villiers’ ‘audacious’ shots are ‘jaw dropping’ and he brings so much joy to the viewers. “It’s amazing. It’s just magical. You can walk around the earth, just to see this man bat because he brings in so much,” he added. He also said that the RCB batting icon’s batting “gives you so much joy”, and he makes your “jaw drop” with the way he plays “some shots”.

The batting maestroadded that such a genius like De Villiers would love to open for RCB as that would allow him to play 20 overs.

“When you see a genius like that, you want to go and just watch him carry on,” Gavaskar said. And as a former batsman himself, he would want to see de Villiers to open the batting because then “we can get to see more of him” instead of him “coming in the 10th or the 11th over”.

Meanwhile, RCB won their last match against DC by 1-run in a nail biter at Ahmedabad. The Virat Kohli-led side will now clash with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the same venue on Friday.

