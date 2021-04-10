IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar has a Piece of Advice for Rishabh Pant, Facing off Against MS Dhoni

The match between DC and CSK is looked as the one between the Master — MS Dhoni, and an apprentice — Rishabh Pant. But former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has cautioned Pant, not to get overwhelmed by Dhoni’s presence.

“It’s going to bring to the table an exciting game for sure. The one thing I would like Rishabh Pant to do when he goes out for the toss is that if there is no social distancing, I just want him to make sure that he doesn’t allow MS Dhoni to put his arms around his shoulders. That sometimes can be a sign of somebody who is saying ‘Listen, you’re a little guy, I’m the big guy’. So that little worry signal he should try and avoid,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the start of the CSK-DC game on Saturday.

“He should walk a little distance away from MSD because now this is a big match. He should not be overawed by anything. Rishabh Pant hardly ever is overawed by anything. My feeling is that there might be just that little bit of respect. But it has to be off the field. On the field you have to play your best and Pant has to now see that he has his team don’t get overawed by the aura of MSD. They go and play their natural game, aggressive game,” Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 situation getting volatile by the minute, the BCCI has made it mandatory for the match officials at Wankhede to furnish a negative RT-PCR Test 48 hours prior to the matches. A report in TOI states this latest development in a report which comes on the back of the recent cases where 10 officials of the venue tested positive for Coronavirus.

