IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar Impressed by MS Dhoni's 'Dry Ball' Prediction Against Rajasthan Royals
The former Indian legend remarked on MS Dhoni's astute captaincy for the side after the skipper's instructions to Ravindra Jadeja led to Jos Buttler's dismissal
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 11:44 AM IST
Having played a mammoth 200 IPL matches as Chennai Super Kings’ captain, MS Dhoni has shown no signs of rusting or slowing down. The 39-year-old once again proved his mettle on Monday, when his side locked horns with Rajasthan Royals in a breezy 45-run victory.
The critical moment of the match came when Dhoni predicted that the dry ball would turn, and the skipper could be heard over the mic saying as much to Jadeja. Dhoni’s warning came with perfect timing as, sure enough, the ball spun towards the stumps and Jadeja took Buttler’s wicket with an admirable ease. Rajasthan Royals 189-run chase slowed down with Buttler’s dismissal, proving the captain’s sharp sense of intuition for the game.
Also read: IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s ‘Sir Jadeja’ Tweet from 2013 Goes Viral After All-rounder Takes Four Catches
Sunil Gavaskar noticed this showmanship and remarked on Dhoni’s ‘brilliant captaincy’ to Star Sports.
“The bowling changes he made (was brilliant). The moment the ball was changed after Jos Buttler hit that six and a dry ball came, he said it in Hindi to Jadeja that the next ball will turn and it did turn. Jos Buttler got out and then he gave the ball to Moeen Ali. A dry ball for a spinner… Again, brilliant captaincy from Dhoni,” he said.
Gavaskar was not the only one that perceived Dhoni’s expertise, however. Former New Zealand all-rounder remarked on the surprising turn of events as well, crediting the CSK skipper for noticing what was not so obvious to the rest.
“I don’t think anybody would have expected the ball to turn as much as it did in the 2nd innings. But Dhoni read the game expertly, he deserved a victory in his 200th game as captain of CSK. Simply the brilliance he has shown for the franchise over the last 12 or more years and I think he is a bit more animated in this season, look at the way he celebrates the wickets, he knows how important it is for CSK to get back after last year’s performance,” said Scott Styris.
Dhoni will next lead CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, April 20.
