IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Kolkata Knight Riders’ Batting After Losing Against Delhi Capitals

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered another loss in the ongoing season. The Eoin Morgan-led side lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets after failing to score a big total while batting first. Their dismal show drew sharp criticism from all corners including that of former Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who slammed the team’s poor batting performance.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar saidKKR lack class in their batting line-up, pointing out that the middle-order woes are hurting them in the tournament. The former Indian skipper also disagreed with KKR’s strategies to use Sunil Narine at No. 4 and No. 5, saying it’s a “waste of time and space”.

“Other than Subhman Gill and skipperMorgan, there is no class in KKR’s batting,” Gavaskar said. He also pointed that sending Andre Russell “down at 5 or 6” and “promoting Dinesh Karthik or Rahul Chahar” up the order may work out for them.

The batting maestro also said that sending Narine lower down the order doesn’t make any sense. He also indicated that KKR does not have any impactful batsmen in their middle-order.

“Narine, at 4 or 5, is a waste of time, waste of space. It doesn’t make any sense having him there,” he added. He further mentioned that the West Indies all-rounder should be elevated to the top order “where he can throw his bat around and connect a few.” Gavaskar pointed out that the Kolkata franchise haven’t got anybody at “3, 4 or 5 who can play an impact innings”. And this deficiency is “making a big difference in the side.”

Gavaskar’s disappointment comes after KKR lost the match against DC at Ahmedabad. On a good batting pitch, they managed to score just 154/6 in the allotted 20 overs. It was KKR’s 5th loss from seven games in the IPL 2021 so far. In reply, Rishabh Pant-led DC rode on Prithvi Shaw’s superb 41-ball 82 run blitzkrieg, which helped them chase the modest total in just 16.3 overs.

