IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar Thinks CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Should Bat Higher Up the Order

It was not the start that the former champions Chennai Super Kings were hoping for as blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. A half-century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game. Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.

There was a lot of anticipation regarding MS Dhoni’s return to cricket, however, the CSK skipper got out for his first duck in IPL since 2015 after facing just two balls. Dhoni came to bat in the 16th over with the score of 137 for 5 and fell in the same over.

Following CSK’s defeat and MS Dhoni’s unsuccessful return to cricket, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has a piece of advice for the CSK skipper. The batting maestro thinks that Dhoni should bat a little up the order as he needs to guide the youngsters in his team.

“I think as far as CSK is concerned, MS Dhoni also has to take a few calls about his batting order. He came down and he thinks maybe he should bat only for the last four-five overs. But I think he also needs to guides the team a little bit. He has a team of youngsters, some of them are pretty young. Even Sam Curran is not too old as far as international cricket is concerned, and he batted so well. So, yes, maybe he looks at having Sam Curran up the batting order at no. 3 or 4 just like he was in the UAE,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“But Dhoni also has to come up the batting order somewhere down the line. Because that is the way he will be able to control it. He was out on the 2nd ball he faced today, that can happen to anybody. But as the tournament progresses, he has to come at a little bit higher, maybe at 6, maybe at 5, and show the way.”

Next up for Chennai Super Kings is KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

