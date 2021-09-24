IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Name Umran Malik as Short-term Covid Replacement for T Natarajan

Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced that Umran Malik, a medium-pacer, will join their squad as a short-term covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan who is isolating after testing positive for the virus last week. Malik had travelled to the UAE with SRH squad as their net bowler for the ongoing IPL 2021.

Left-am pacer Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22nd. He was isolated along with six close contacts including allrounder Vijay Shankar.

The contest between SRH and DC went ahead after rest of the SRH contingent tested negative for coronavirus.

Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of the SRH as a net bowler.

“Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team’s bio-secure environment. Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team," IPL said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, SRH have resumed their IPL 2021 campaign on a losing note as they were beaten comprehensively by a dominating DC.

Batting first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, SRH struggled to reach 134/9 after consistently losing wickets and failing to forge a decent partnership. DC overhauled the target with ease, finishing on 139/2 in 17.5 overs.

The performance has majorly dented their chances of making it to the playoffs.

The defeat was SRH’s seventh of the ongoing season and they continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with two points from one win. They will be back in action on Saturday against Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

