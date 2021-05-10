IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Owners Donate INR 30 Crore in India's Fight Against Covid-19

Owners of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sun TV, on Monday donated Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief work being undertaken by the state and central governments along with various NGOs. India is battling a devastating health crisis in the second wave of the global pandemic, which is currently causing over 4,000 daily deaths.

“Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs 30 crore to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sunrisers Hyderabad said in a statement posted on their twitter handle.

“This will be spent on several initiatives currently underway at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and State governments. 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc.”

The 2016 IPL champions also said that “the company will leverage its resources, including all its media assets, to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha, along with three other players from two different franchises, and two coaches from another team had tested positive, leading to the indefinite suspension of the IPL last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla’s father passed away on Monday due to Covid-19. The cricketer made the announcement on Instagram.

“With deepest grief,we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace.”

Earlier, Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother and sister had succumbed to the disease in a span of two weeks.

On the other hand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a picture of him getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. The India captain also urged others to get inoculated as soon as possible. “Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

