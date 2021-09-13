IPL 2021: Where Sunrisers Hyderabad Stand And How Can They Qualify For The Playoffs

When Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fixtures for the original IPL came out, there were huge expectations that they’d qualify for the playoffs. Some experts even believed they would be the first team to make it to the final four. Reason: They were to play their first five games in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi. Both known to be slow pitches helping spinners. Chepauk in particular was a paradise for spin, and the likes of Rashid Khan were expected to run through sides. Spin, and bowling, has always been SRH’s strength.

However, SRH are at the very bottom of the points table with only 2 points from 7 matches. Just 1 win. Not just that, by the time the first leg ended, they were so unstable that they even had to change their captain who won them a title few years back. David Warner made way for Kane Williamson in a move that raised plenty of eyebrows. There were question marks and controversies around dropping of Manish Pandey, who made it back to the side later under Williamson.

As always, their issue was in the batting. Who after the top heavy batting unit? Who takes care of the middle order? The likes of Vijay Shankar, Pandey, Kedar Jadhav did little of note. And the youngsters didn’t set the stage on fire either.

Now, SRH have a mountain to climb. Win all 7 perhaps? Who knows what’s ahead.

Standings

Position: 8, Matches Played: 7, Matches Won 1, Points: 2

Remaining Matches

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: September 22

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: September 25

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: September 27

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: September 30

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: October 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: October 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: October 8

Top Run-getter: Jonny Bairstow

Matches Played: 7, Runs Scored: 248, Average: 41.33, Strike-Rate: 141.71

Top wicket-taker

Matches Played: 7, Wickets Taken: 10, Average: 17.20, Economy: 6.14

Team Changes

Jonny Bairstow has opted out of IPL. SRH have signed Sherfane Rutherford as replacement.

Play off Scenario: It’s perhaps straightforward. They have to win all 7! Or at least 6.

