IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule: Remaining Matches, Timings And Venues For UAE Leg

The 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were not able to make an impact in the first leg of the season which resumes Sunday. The Hyderabad-based outfit managed to win just one game in their opening seven matches and were languishing at the bottom of the points table, prompting SRH management to sack David Warner as their skipper.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was appointed the new skipper mid-way through the season and it would be interesting to see if he can change the fortune of SRH in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of the league.

Williamson had been impressive as SRH captain during IPL 2018 in Warner’s absence. He had led SRH from the front as they reached the final, where they went down at the hands of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Williamson also finished IPL 2018 as the leading run-getter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will resume their IPL 2021 campaigns on Wednesday, September 22, against table topper Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket stadium.

Have a look at Sunrisers Hyderabad’s calendar for the remaining games:

September 22: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Venue: Dubai, time: 07:30 pm IST)

September 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (Venue: Sharjah, time: 07:30 pm IST)

September 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Venue: Dubai, time: 7:30 pm IST)

September 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (Venue: Sharjah, time: 07:30 pm IST)

October 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Venue: Dubai, time: 07:30 pm IST)

October 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Venue: Abu Dhabi, time: 07:30 pm IST)

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Venue: Abu Dhabi, time: 03:30 pm IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad updated squad: Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

