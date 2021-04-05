IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Strongest Possible XI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been a consistent side across all the editions of the Indian Premier League. They made it to the playoffs last year where they were knocked out by Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

At the auction this year, SRH had to be content with the services of Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SRH’s squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Jason Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Here are SRH’s strongest possible XI:

Openers: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk)

Both these openers have established themselves as one of the most destructive openers in the league. While Warner is a prolific run-scorer in the IPL, Jonny Bairstow will come into this season after having found some great form in the series against India.

Middle Order: Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson should stride out at number three and his presence will solidify the middle order that will help the openers play the game. Following him will be Manish Pandey, who was in amongst the runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder

SRH are blessed with a number of quality all-rounders in Vijay Shankar and Jason Holder. Both the players render tremendous balance to the side and can accelerate in the death overs. Also, joining the ranks will be young Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Abdul Samad who was impressive in the previous season.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the charge as far as the bowling department is concerned. They will be assisted by T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma and this combination makes SRH one of the most potent bowling attacks in the league.