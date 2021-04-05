- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Strongest Possible XI
At the auction this year, SRH had to be content with the services of Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been a consistent side across all the editions of the Indian Premier League. They made it to the playoffs last year where they were knocked out by Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.
At the auction this year, SRH had to be content with the services of Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
SRH’s squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Jason Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Here are SRH’s strongest possible XI:
Openers: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk)
Both these openers have established themselves as one of the most destructive openers in the league. While Warner is a prolific run-scorer in the IPL, Jonny Bairstow will come into this season after having found some great form in the series against India.
Middle Order: Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson should stride out at number three and his presence will solidify the middle order that will help the openers play the game. Following him will be Manish Pandey, who was in amongst the runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder
SRH are blessed with a number of quality all-rounders in Vijay Shankar and Jason Holder. Both the players render tremendous balance to the side and can accelerate in the death overs. Also, joining the ranks will be young Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Abdul Samad who was impressive in the previous season.
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the charge as far as the bowling department is concerned. They will be assisted by T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma and this combination makes SRH one of the most potent bowling attacks in the league.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule