IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders– Head To Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The outing scheduled for Sunday, April 11, will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels, Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV app.

Overall Head-to-Head: (19 matches- KKR 12 | SRH 7)

The two teams have met 19 times so far in the IPL. During this period, Kolkata Knight Riders have won on 12 occasions while Sunrisers Hyderabad have 7 victories to their name. In the 2020 season of the IPL, KKR won all the matches against SRH.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

KKR won by Super Over

KKR won by 7 wickets

SRH won by 9 wickets

KKR won by 6 wickets

SRH won by 14 runs

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

The last face-off between the two sides went to a super over. The match, played on October 18, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, saw the Kolkata-based outfit set a 164-run target which David Warner and team chased with four wickets to spare. Then came the super over, which KKR won. Lockie Ferguson was awarded the man of the match title. He took three wickets and gave only 15 runs in his four overs.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

KKR won the match by seven wickets. Shubhman Gill became the man of the match. He had scored 70 runs from 62 balls in that game.

Meeting in Hyderabad 2019:

SRH won the match by nine wickets. K Khaleel Ahmed took 3-33 and bagged the man of the match trophy.

Meeting in Kolkata 2019:

Andre Russell’s 19-ball 49, which includes four 4s and six maximums, helped KKR earn two points.

Meeting in Kolkata 2018:

In the second qualifier round of the IPL 2018 season, SRH beat KKR by 14 runs at Eden Gardens. Rashid Khan was awarded the man of the match trophy for his impressive 10-ball 34.

