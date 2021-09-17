IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Take Every Game as Final, Says Rashid Khan

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) leg-spinner Rashid Khan has said that his team will play every match of the second half of IPL 2021 as a final in an attempt to reach the playoffs. SRH had a forgettable run in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. The 2016 champions managed to win just one out of seven matches. They also had a change in captaincy as David Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson. “Definitely looking forward to the rest of the season. We did not have the ideal first half during the competition in India but we are re-united and looking forward to finish up well. Will take every game as a final for us and give 100 per cent," said Khan in a video posted by the franchise on Friday.

Mumbai Indians Can’t Afford Trademark Slow Start to IPL, There’s No Time for Catch Up: Kevin Pietersen

Khan arrives in IPL 2021 after taking 12 wickets in nine matches for Trent Rockets in The Hundred and taking Sussex Sharks to the finals day of Vitality T20 Blast."I am pretty happy to be back with guys in the orange army and looking forward to the rest of the season playing in the UAE. Had pretty confidence after playing in The Hundred and Vitality Blast, so looking forward to the games to be started soon and finish off well."

The 22-year-old had smacked a whirlwind 27 not out off only nine balls for Sussex against Yorkshire in the T20 Blast last month. Khan had hit three boundaries and two sixes during his knock. He also pulled off a shot which had similarities with MS Dhoni-style helicopter shot. Khan believes that he has to work more on his batting as it can help the team in later stages of the innings.

New Zealand Calls Off Pakistan Tour Citing Security Concerns

“From the last one and a half years, I have been working more on my batting, where the team needs it in 15,20, 25 runs. They are very crucial for the team in the target and while chasing as well. Just trying my best to do different things. I haven’t quite practiced different shots in the nets. It is just about having that kind of mindset. Wherever I hit the ball, I want to try my best to finish up well and use my wrists."

Khan was among the few bright spots for SRH in the first half of IPL 2021, claiming 10 wickets in seven matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.14. Asked how he will adapt to bowling in the UAE conditions, he said, “We have played enough games in the UAE and know the conditions very well. Before going to the UK, I played here. I think one doesn’t need to change much. It is a bit about mindset like which areas are good to bowl on these wickets. You have to just bowl according to the conditions and situations. Nothing much to change. I have the self-belief and confidence to deliver for the team."

SRH begin their second leg of IPL 2021 against table-topper Delhi Capitals on September 22 in Dubai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here