IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Holder Arrives in Chennai
Jason Holder will now remain in seven days of quarantine as per BCCI's SOPs before joining the squad
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 3:08 PM IST
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has arrived in Chennai on Monday for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will now remain in seven days of quarantine as per BCCI’s SOPs before joining the squad. He was part of the West Indies Test team that played Sri Lanka in the Caribbeans. The Hyderabad based franchise took to Twitter to announce the West Indian all-rounder’s arrival.
“Welcoming the big man from the Windies. Svagatam, @Jaseholder98!”, Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote.
Jason Holder played an integral part last year as the David Warner-led side won five out of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs. The Orange Army will be looking to carry forward the momentum in this year’s IPL.
Over the years, SRH has depended heavily on skipper David Warner and he has consistently delivered. With 548 runs in the 13th edition, the captain once again led the Hyderabad unit’s charge. And it will be a delight for the SRH team management that opening partner Jonny Bairstow has also been in tremendous form.
When it comes to the bowling department, Warner has one of the best line-ups at his disposal. While Bhuvneshwar is back and showed his prowess in the recently concluded series against England, T Natarajan stole the show in the last edition and was rewarded with a national call-up. Not to forget Sandeep Sharma’s swing bowling and Rashid’s spin.
SRH has also signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh and the management is sure to have a headache of picking the perfect combination of top-six batsmen.
SRH will begin their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.
