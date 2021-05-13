IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Season in Numbers

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been the definition of a house being in disarray in IPL 2021, given their performance and the replacement of David Warner as the skipper. They have lost 7 out of the 8 games played, proving to be a disappointment for their fans. If that was not enough, the team management ended up sacking their captain Warner, and give the team’s rope in Kane Williamson’s hand. Despite axing him from the side, the team continued to lose.

I Only Played a Handful of Games After Mahi Bhai Left…Sometimes I Miss That Guidance: Kuldeep Yadav

Manish Pandey was dropped for a few matches. The bowling of the team seems to be all over the shop, there is absolutely no middle order to speak of and the players have not done justice to the chances given to them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Williamson and Jonny Bairstow remain match-winners, but they have not combined to churn out performances for their side and this has seen them gasping for breath with a net run rate of -0.623.

India tour of Australia 2020: Tim Paine Blames India’s Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss

The decision to bench Warner even as a player did ignite furious debates and several former players questioned the management. Some even said that this might be the last season for Warner as a team member for SunRisers Hyderabad.

There is a lot that needs to be changed for SRH. Their opening combination in the absence of Warner, the middle order where is no impact player to make a difference and then, the absence of a death bowler – these factors have bit the side hard.

When the season does resume, the side needs a miracle if they have to stand any chance of making it through to the playoffs. In Tom Moody, VVS Laxman and Trevor Bayliss, they have the brains to get things right and now with Williamson leading the side, we can hope for better performances when the tournament commences.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here