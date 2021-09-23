IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sherfane Rutherford to Leave Bio-bubble As Father Passes Away

Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced that West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford will leave the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family after the demise of his father. The IPL franchise took to Twitter to announce the news and offert condolences to the cricketer and his family.

“The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," wrote Sunrisers Hyderabad on their official Twitter page.

Sherfane Rutherford was brought in by the Hyderabad-based franchise after England’s Jonny Bairstow opted to withdraw his name from the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League. The left-handed batter was in superlative form with the bat in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League. He has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

