IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Becomes Fourth Player to Play 200 IPL Games, Second CSK Player After MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings mainstay Suresh Raina has become the only fourth player in the history of the Indian Premier League to play 200 games. The 34-year-old reached this milestone when he took the field against Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The southpaw also becomes the second Chennai Super Kings player to reach this landmark after MS Dhoni. Apart from these two, the other players to play more than 200 matches in the IPL are Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will soon join this elite club when his team takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad next week.

Suresh Raina who was MS Dhoni’s deputy till 2019, didn’t miss a single IPL match in the first 8 seasons. However, he missed a game for Gujarat Lions during his two-year stay with the now-defunct franchise.

The former India cricketer could have reached this landmark last year itself when the IPL was being played at the UAE, but he had withdrawn his name citing personal reasons.

Since his return to the CSK fold, he has slowly found his touch back, he has 121 runs to his name from 7 games. Overall he has 5489 runs from 200 games(before he came on to bat against MI) at an average of 33.26 and at a strike rate of 136.98. He also has 1 century and 39 half-centuries to his name. He is also third in the list of most runs scored in the IPL.

Recently, Raina became the 7th batsman to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League when he hit his 2 big ones in Match 19 of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He reached the landmark when he hit Washington Sundar into the long-on stands at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

