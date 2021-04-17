IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Congratulates “Thala” on 200-match Milestone

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina has congratulated his “thala” (leader) Mahendra Singh Dhoni on becoming the first player to have participated in 200 IPL games for CSK and winning it decisively, sharing photographs of the team celebration. Raina also had a “special mention” for the CSK pace attack spearhead Deepak Chahar who gave his best Indian Premier League figures of 4/13 in the game against Punjab Kings.

A treat to Thala on his 200th! Phenomenal Team effort from the boys, special mention to Cherry swings! On to the next one! #Believe @ChennaiIPL #CSK pic.twitter.com/w8UaLAX2lU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 16, 2021

Raina, fondly called “Chinna Thala” (deputy leader) by CSK fans, shared four photographs on the social media platform – three of the high moments from the game last night and the fourth a celebration of Dhoni achieving the 200-match milestone.

The tweet has been liked by more than 40,000 people.

Dhoni, 39, has led CSK in all but one game, when Raina filled in his shoes in a Champions League T20 in 2012. Dhoni and Raina are known to share a bond. When Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year, Raina soon followed him and had then said that they “hugged and cried a lot” after the announcement.

On reaching the milestone, Dhoni joked, “It makes me feel very old.” Chennai have won three titles under Dhoni, who represented Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016-17 season when Chennai Super Kings had to undergo a two-year ban.

Raina also said that the team has already moved on to prepare for their next battleagainst Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 19, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Another highlight of CSK’s game against Punjab Kings was Ravindra Jadeja, who pulled off a spectacular direct hit from short cover to send back the in-form KL Rahul in the third over. Jadeja, whose presence in the field was lightning, took an astonishing catch with a full-length dive to eliminate any threat from Punjab Kings explosive batsman Chris Gayle.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here