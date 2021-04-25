IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Hits his 200th Maximum at Wankhede Against RCB

Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina slammed his 200th IPL sixes and became the seventh batsman to do so. The elegant right hander achieved this feat while playing against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. West Indies’ Chris Gayle has the most maximums in IPL: 354. He is followed by AB de Villiers (240), Rohit Sharma (222), MS Dhoni (217), Virat Kohli (204) were ahead of him in this list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich addressed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as ‘Master’. In his praise he said that RCB has huge respect for the former Indian captain.RCB will take on CSK today at the Wankhede Stadium. At the present moment, RCB and CSK are the two leaders of the scoreboard. RCB leading with 8 points followed by CSK with 6 points.

“Dhoni is a master, isn’t he? They are sitting at the top with three wins, they have had a fantastic start, they have fantastic players, we have a huge amount of respect for CSK, it is going to be great game, we have seen some great games in Mumbai already. CSK has a very damaging batting lineup but we know our bowling lineup has performed well this season,” said Katich in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

RCB player Pacer Kane Richardson who played his first game of the season against Rajasthan Royals also said that CSK has a fantastic batting lineup so RCB will have a tough game against CSK.

“It was enjoyable to finally play. It has been good watching the boys play in the first three games but it was good to finally get out there and play and be a part of the winning team. I have been rusty myself, it was great,” said Richardson.

“It all depends on the conditions at the Wankhede. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are in form and they are batting well, so we will come up with some plans to stop them. They have experience throughout their team, they have won a lot of IPLs so it is going to be a really good game,” he added.

