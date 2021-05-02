- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Looking Out of Place At Number 4: Ajay Jadeja
Suresh Raina has looked out of sorts from the number 4 batting position in IPL 2021. He has not made a significant contribution since starting the competition with a fifty.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 10:59 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings registered their first defeat after five successive wins in IPL 2021 – a loss largely attributed as one man Kieron Pollard took the match away from them. However, CSK still regained the top spot courtesy their superior net run rate. The franchise met their worst fate in the IPL last year when for the very first time they did not qualify for the playoffs. They have dramatically changed their fortunes this year and the batting has been the main differentiator. While most in the top and middle order have clicked, it is the form of their star batsman, Suresh Raina that will have CSK just a little worried.
Raina started the tournament with 54 off 36 deliveries against the Capitals but has since seen his form dip with scores of 8, 18, 24, 17 not out and 2 in the tournament. Former Indian limited overs’ specialist, Ajay Jadeja told Cricbuzz that Raina looked a touch out of sorts and not comfortable at the crease.
IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS Preview – Batting Superweights Look To Continue Winning Momentum
“Raina is the only batsman in the CSK XI who is not looking in form. He is just looking out of place,” stated Jadeja.
Raina has been the highest scorer for CSK in the IPL but has batted at the number 3 position for most of his career. However, he has been slotted at number 4 this year as CSK is using Moeen Ali as a cameo-specialist at number 3 which has worked brilliantly for them throughout the tournament. Former India fast bowler, Ashish Nehra, though has a different take.
“He has just been pushed down from number 3 to number 4. That is just one position down. It cannot make such a difference. It is not as if he has been moved to number 5 or 6. It is not about numbers. Raina is not looking himself out in the middle.”
Nehra added that Raina played a careless and irresponsible shot too early in his innings just after CSK had lost the wickets of Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis.
“He played a very careless shot just after CSK lost two quick wickets. There was no need for it. He left CSK in a vulnerable position. He seemed in a hurry. There was no need to take a risk at that stage. He should have played himself in and later accelerated. Raina is a senior batsman and you expect him to understand the situation and play accordingly,” added Nehra.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule