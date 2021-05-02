IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Looking Out of Place At Number 4: Ajay Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings registered their first defeat after five successive wins in IPL 2021 – a loss largely attributed as one man Kieron Pollard took the match away from them. However, CSK still regained the top spot courtesy their superior net run rate. The franchise met their worst fate in the IPL last year when for the very first time they did not qualify for the playoffs. They have dramatically changed their fortunes this year and the batting has been the main differentiator. While most in the top and middle order have clicked, it is the form of their star batsman, Suresh Raina that will have CSK just a little worried.

Raina started the tournament with 54 off 36 deliveries against the Capitals but has since seen his form dip with scores of 8, 18, 24, 17 not out and 2 in the tournament. Former Indian limited overs’ specialist, Ajay Jadeja told Cricbuzz that Raina looked a touch out of sorts and not comfortable at the crease.

“Raina is the only batsman in the CSK XI who is not looking in form. He is just looking out of place,” stated Jadeja.

Raina has been the highest scorer for CSK in the IPL but has batted at the number 3 position for most of his career. However, he has been slotted at number 4 this year as CSK is using Moeen Ali as a cameo-specialist at number 3 which has worked brilliantly for them throughout the tournament. Former India fast bowler, Ashish Nehra, though has a different take.

“He has just been pushed down from number 3 to number 4. That is just one position down. It cannot make such a difference. It is not as if he has been moved to number 5 or 6. It is not about numbers. Raina is not looking himself out in the middle.”

Nehra added that Raina played a careless and irresponsible shot too early in his innings just after CSK had lost the wickets of Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis.

“He played a very careless shot just after CSK lost two quick wickets. There was no need for it. He left CSK in a vulnerable position. He seemed in a hurry. There was no need to take a risk at that stage. He should have played himself in and later accelerated. Raina is a senior batsman and you expect him to understand the situation and play accordingly,” added Nehra.

