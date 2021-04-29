IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Predicts that Ravindra Jadeja Will be No.1 Player in World

Ravindra Jadeja has been excellent for the past few years, be it in batting, bowling or fielding. The CSK player has continued his good showing in the IPL and is performing in every department, which means they are on top of the points table at the moment. In short, Jadeja can’t seem to be putting a foot wrong at the moment.

His CSK and former India teammate, Suresh Raina has now predicted that Jadeja might become the number 1 player in the world. “He’s been amazing, I would rather say that he’s going to be No. 1 in the world. I love his attitude, how he throws the ball and he enjoys his fielding. He’s a fabulous fielder and always throws a lot of balls around and hits with direct throws. I’ve been playing with him since the last so many years and I’ve been part of a lot of memories,” Raina said in a video played during the IPL pre-show on Star Sports.

Raina went on to say that he is a sure-shot in all three formats of the game and is a captain’s delight.

“I think Jadeja is one person who can really change the momentum. Whoever is the captain in the side, really wants him in the team. When things are not in favour, one moment can change everything. And that’s what he has been doing… he’s been batting well, bowling really well and he has taken almost 7-8 catches already. I think someone like him has to be in all three formats,” Raina added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got back to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table after their seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). This was their fifth consecutive win this season while for SRH the defeat meant that they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

With 10 points from six games, CSK are level on points with second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and lead third-placed Delhi Capitals by two points. They, however, have a far superior net run rate (NRR) than RCB. MS Dhoni’s team boast an NRR of +1.475, the best in the league, while Virat Kohli’s side are on +0.089.

