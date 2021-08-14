IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Shares Breathtaking View From Room in UAE

Few players of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have reached UAE ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021 that gets underway from September 19. The season was postponed in May after players and staff began testing positive for the coronavirus.

BCCI finally zeroed in on UAE as the venue for the remaining matches.

Those who have reached UAE will have to undergo quarantine for a period of six days before they can start training or playing.

One of the key players of MS Dhoni-led CSK Suresh Raina reached UAE on Friday alongside the rest of his teammates. He took to his Instagram to share the breathtaking view from his balcony. Each angle of the short clip is equally pretty.

In the first match upon resumption, CSK will take on defending champions MI at the Dubai International Stadium. The match is scheduled to get underway from 7:30 pm IST.

At the moment, Chennai are at the second spot in the point table with five wins and 10 points from seven matches,while the Mumbai are at the number 4th spot with four wins and eight points from the same number of matches.

The Delhi Capitals are leading the table with six wins and 12 points from eight matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the strugglers as they only have one win and two points to their credit from seven matches.

