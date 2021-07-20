IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Wants to Win Trophy for MS Dhoni, Says 'We Can Do it Again'

Team India had a memorable campaign in the 2011 World Cup, not only because they managed to lift the trophy, but also because they were able to win the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. The member of that team, Suresh Raina has spoken about the pressure in the semi-final match against Pakistan, MS Dhoni, and his relationship with the former India skipper who won many tournaments for the country.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Raina opened up on the match against arch-rivals and said, “I think the match against Pakistan in 2011 World Cup is the most memorable one. India had to win the semi-final as the game was crucial for both teams. Pakistan was on top of the pool, as they played a lot of matches in Sri Lanka.

“Definitely, I would say 2011 (was most memorable). After that, our team got stronger and we never lost against them in the World Cup. 2011 World Cup was critical because we were playing the tournament on our home soil and we had pressure to play one more game in the final. The emotions were different but, we all managed to stay calm. When you’re playing against Pakistan, you make sure you give your best. You need to give it back to your team; you need to work hard on your intention, planning, and every other thing. We worked hard, and the whole team did well.”

Like the team won the World Cup for Sachin back in 2011, now Raina wants to win IPL 2021 for Dhoni, with whom he shares a special bond. “We’ve played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. He has played almost 200 matches for India and for CSK. I think it’s just the emotion and on top of that we have that respect for each other. I have learned a lot from him, and he is like a big brother to me. We have won a lot of trophies together and have lost a lot of finals as well, but I think the belief, the respect we have for each other is immense. And that’s what everyone loves about it (our bond). Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win it for him.

“I think the way we were playing this year; we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy and he was enjoying each other’s success. He was giving freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis in the side, we had the momentum. Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we can do it again for MS.”

