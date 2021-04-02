IPL 2021: Suresh Raina’s New Post Gets Netizens Excited Ahead of the Tournament

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has not only excited the eight participating franchises and fans but also the players across eight teams. Everyone seems to be gung-ho about the upcoming 52-day long tournament, as is evident from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talismanic player Suresh Raina’s latest post.

Raina took to Instagram to share a photo of him sitting next to teammates Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo. The CSK veteran is all smiles with his CSK teammates and has captioned the post: “Three Musketeers together again!!”

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

The southpaw’s post garnered over seven lakh likes and tons of user comments within hours of going live.

Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni-led CSK side had a forgetful season last year in the IPL. They finished sixth and even failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history. The southern franchise retained 18 of its stars from the previous edition in January this year. The following month during the mini-auction, they added a few new faces to enhance their squad. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali and few uncapped players such as C. Hari Nishanth and Krishnappa Gowtham are among others that will feature in this year’s matches.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Preview – Can MS Dhoni’s Men Rewind the Clock in Potential Farewell Year?

Raina decided to pull out of the tournament last year days after he landed in Dubai, reportedly due to personal reasons. The stylish southpaw has scored 5,368 runs from 193 games so far and holds the record as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been a key player in the MS Dhoni-led franchise over the years. However, he was forced to retire midway last year due to an injury.

Whereas, Robin Uthappa, who was traded from the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season ahead of the auction. He began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2008 and his current outing with CSK will be his sixth franchise so far.

CSK will open their IPL 2021 campaign against last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 10.