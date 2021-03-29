- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya Brothers Join Mumbai Indians Squad
Mumbai Indians kick off their title defense against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 29, 2021, 5:16 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya after fulfilling their national team obligations have landed in Mumbai to join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021.
The trio was on national duty for the ODI series against England, which India won 2-1 after beating the tourist by seven runs in the third and final match in Pune on Sunday. They travelled to Mumbai from Pune soon after the end of the series.
Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to share the clip of the players landing in the city. Hardik, who played an important knock of 64 off 44 in the 3rd ODI, was wearing Team India’s practice t-shirt. Since they were in a bio-bubble in Pune, the trio might be allowed to skip the mandatory isolation period.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shake a Leg in New IPL 2021 Video, Watch
The franchise posted a video of the trio arriving in Mumbai on its official Twitter handle.
“Firstly, really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great, and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit,” Suryakumar said in the video.
“And now, that role is over, and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead,” he added.
IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah’s Best Performances Over the Years
Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma is also expected to join the MI camp today.
Defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule