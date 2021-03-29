IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya Brothers Join Mumbai Indians Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya after fulfilling their national team obligations have landed in Mumbai to join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The trio was on national duty for the ODI series against England, which India won 2-1 after beating the tourist by seven runs in the third and final match in Pune on Sunday. They travelled to Mumbai from Pune soon after the end of the series.

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to share the clip of the players landing in the city. Hardik, who played an important knock of 64 off 44 in the 3rd ODI, was wearing Team India’s practice t-shirt. Since they were in a bio-bubble in Pune, the trio might be allowed to skip the mandatory isolation period.

The franchise posted a video of the trio arriving in Mumbai on its official Twitter handle.

“Firstly, really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great, and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit,” Suryakumar said in the video.

“And now, that role is over, and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead,” he added.

Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma is also expected to join the MI camp today.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.