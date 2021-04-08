IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Names Players Who Keep Dressing Room Atmosphere Lively in Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL team, and the reason for that is the camaraderie between the players. From the outset, it looks a close-knit unit, and the players seem to be enjoying each other’s company, season by season. Suryakumar Yadav, one of the batting mainstays of the side revealed that even though the players are through professionals on the field, they are completely opposite in the dressing room.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Will This be MS Dhoni’s Last IPL? CSK Chief Executive Answers

“Off the field our dressing room is completely opposite. The way you will see us on the field it’s completely different off the field in the dressing room. In the dressing room there are a lot of guys who make the dressing room atmosphere really funny. There is Hardik Pandya, there is Ishan Kishan, there is Kieron Pollard. If you see their other side, you will get shocked,” Suryakumar Told Sports Today.

“There are a lot of characters in the dressing room. That’s why I said that the result on the field doesn’t matter. If we win the atmosphere is nice but if we lose, we try to keep the same atmosphere, so that we know what we have to do in the next game,” he said.

“After winning if you celebrate too much then you become a little complacent when you go in the next game. If you stay the same irrespective of the result, you can bring you A game every time you play.”

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Coronavirus Positive Players, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team Full List

He went in to laud the effort of the support staff and the owners as well. “I don’t think it’s very different, the owners, the support staff, try and keep things really, really simple,” he said.

“The only thing is they provide us the best thing which is required for a player to perform on the field. They take care of everything off the field so that players are not having any burden when they are on the field. Right from practices, to taking care of the family.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here