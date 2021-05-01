IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Shares an Adorbale Kiss with Devisha Shetty While Observing Social Distancing Amid Pandemic

The defending champions Mumbai Indians are back on track ending their losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 29 Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav aka Sky stole the spotlight and left netizens go ‘wow’. After the win, Suryakumar went towards his wife Devisha Shetty who was standing behind a glass sheet during the match. Elated, he placed an adorable peck on the cheek of Devisha while observing all protocols of social distance amid pandemic.

Zaheer Khan’s actress wife Sagarika Ghatge shared the adorable picture on social media. She put the beautiful capture in her Insta stories. To which Suryakumar responded with an emoji of heart, camera and laughter. The picture showing Suryakumar kissing his wife with a glass sheet in between soon went viral on the internet afterit was shared. Fans shower love on the couple for observing strict norms while continuing to express their love for each other. Later, the adorable picture was also shared by Mumbai Indians on Instagram with the caption, “These Two."

The two were married in the year 2016 and Devisha is always seen cheering for him.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar could not score big in the match as he was dismissed at 16 runs off 10 balls by Chris Morris. He is one of the best batsmen Mumbai Indians have as he has managed to win them games over the years. So far, he has scored 170 runs in 6 matches at an average of 28.33 but has a great strike rate of 145+. He also managed to hit one half-century in IPL 2021.

After the win of Mumbai Indian, skipper Rohit Sharma praised his side for showing great efforts at the field as he said they desperately needed this win after a couple of loses.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have secured their place to stay on course to play playoffs to defend the IPL championship. Next, they will play against Chennai Super Kings. The match will be held today at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

