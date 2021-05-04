IPL 2021 Suspended: A Timeline of How the ill-Fated Season Came to a Grinding Halt Amid Covid Crisis

The Indian Premier League 2021 has been suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged within the bubble. As easy as it is to say in hindsight, it’s hard to not think that this was always coming. While the tournament ends abruptly – at least for now – due to the surge in cases, this wasn’t the first time there were COVID-19 infections within teams.

We take a look at the timeline of events that ultimately ended with the season being suspended.

March 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive in Bangalore.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore, Left-handed Batsman Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. He will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative.

Padikkal missed RCB’s first game, and came back to the side after that. He even hit a century against Rajasthan Royals.

March 22 Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana tests positive. He subsequently tested negative, and began practise on April 3. He did not miss any match for KKR.

April 3: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel tests positive

“He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive,” the franchise said in a statement.

“He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

April 5: A total of 14 members from the broadcast team had tested positive on April 5.

April 6: Mumbai Indians talent scout Kiran More tests positive

April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Daniel Sams tests positive. He had arrived from Australia and tested positive during isolation.

April 16: DC pacer Anrich Nortje tests negative after a false positive earlier during isolation. He had arrived from South Africa.

April 19: Rajasthan Royals’ Liam Livingston flies back home due to bubble fatigue.

April 25: RR’s Andrew Tye flies back home to Australia due to increasing cases in India.

April 26: RCB’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson pull out, creating doubts that more Australians would follow suit.

April 26: The first high profile Indian, R Ashwin took a break from IPL after family members tested positive.

April 29: Umpire Nitin Menon pulls out for family reasons. Umpire Paul Reiffel wants to withdraw too but he has no travel options with borders being closed.

April 30: Match referee Manu Nayyar pulls out after family members positive

May 3: The start of the end. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier positive test positive in Ahmedabad, forcing KKR vs RCB to be rescheduled.

Elsewhere in Delhi, CSk bowling coach L Balaji and a travel staff test positive too. Doubts emerge over the future of fixtures in Delhi. Reports emerge that some ground staff tested positive too, but DDCA says they were not on duty.

May 4: Emerges that Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Amit Mishra (DC) are positive. IPL has no option but to suspend the season.

