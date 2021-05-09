IPL 2021 Suspended: All Punjab Kings Domestic Team Members Have Reached Home Safely-Franchise

“Following the suspension of the IPL 2021, all PBKS team members have reached home safely while a few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries,” the club said in a statement on twitter.

IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock’s Wife Sasha Hurly Bids Farewell To The Mumbai Indians

“We would like to thank BCCI, other IPL franchises and our airline partner GoAir for their cooperation,” it added.

The club urged its fans to “wear masks, follow social distancing norms and hygiene protocols” to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2021 Suspended Highlights: Shakib Al Hasan Negative in First COVID Test, Mustafizur Rahman Awaits Result

“We are in it together. Stay safe!”

The IPL was suspended on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bubble.

The country is witnessing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with more than 4 lakh fresh cases and above 4000 deaths being reported.