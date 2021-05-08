IPL 2021 Suspended: All Rajasthan Royals Members Leave Delhi Safely With Negative COVID Tests

All the Rajasthan Royals players and support staff have left Delhi safely with negative COVID-19 tests, the franchise announced on Saturday. The IPL 2021 was suspended earlier in the week after multiple players and support staff tested positive for the virus inside the bubble.

“We are pleased to be able to share that all our players, support staff & management have departed Delhi with negative tests, and the majority are already home.

“A big thanks to the @BCCI, all frontline workers, hotel staff & other franchises for their support.”

RR CEO Jake Lush lauded the operations and logistics teams.

“Everyone from @rajasthanroyals has safely departed from Delhi. Amazing work by the ops and logistics teams. Stay safe everyone and get vaccinated if you can,” he tweeted.

Fortunately for RR, none of their players or staff were affected by the virus. Kolkata Knight Riders had four cases of COVID-19 infected people, with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive early in the week. Later on, Tim Seifert and India pacer Prasidh Krishna too joined the list from KKR in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach L Balaji and a travel staff tested positive in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha too tested positive. The IPL had no option but to suspend the tournament.

Overseas players barring a few have left for their homes, with Australians heading to Maldives, from where they’ll go to Australia.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here