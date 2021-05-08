- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021 Suspended: All Rajasthan Royals Members Leave Delhi Safely With Negative COVID Tests
All the Rajasthan Royals players and support staff have left Delhi safely with negative COVID-19 tests, the franchise announced on Saturday
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 8:00 PM IST
All the Rajasthan Royals players and support staff have left Delhi safely with negative COVID-19 tests, the franchise announced on Saturday. The IPL 2021 was suspended earlier in the week after multiple players and support staff tested positive for the virus inside the bubble.
“We are pleased to be able to share that all our players, support staff & management have departed Delhi with negative tests, and the majority are already home.
“A big thanks to the @BCCI, all frontline workers, hotel staff & other franchises for their support.”
RR CEO Jake Lush lauded the operations and logistics teams.
“Everyone from @rajasthanroyals has safely departed from Delhi. Amazing work by the ops and logistics teams. Stay safe everyone and get vaccinated if you can,” he tweeted.
Fortunately for RR, none of their players or staff were affected by the virus. Kolkata Knight Riders had four cases of COVID-19 infected people, with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive early in the week. Later on, Tim Seifert and India pacer Prasidh Krishna too joined the list from KKR in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach L Balaji and a travel staff tested positive in Delhi.
Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha too tested positive. The IPL had no option but to suspend the tournament.
Overseas players barring a few have left for their homes, with Australians heading to Maldives, from where they’ll go to Australia.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule