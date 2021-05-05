IPL 2021 Suspended: 'Anxious' Kiwi Players Want to Get Out As Soon as Possible

With a number of Kiwi players now stuck in India, NZ Cricket players body have their task cut out. They are facing a logistical nightmare as they try their very best to airlift its players ASAP. A number of cricketers including team captain Kane Williamson are now stranded in different parts of the country after positive cases of Covid-19 were found inside the IPL bubble and led to subsequent cancellation of the league.

“They’re all pretty anxious now with what’s happened in the last 24, 48 hours,” New Zealand Cricket Players Association CEO Heath Mills told 1 NEWS.”The players are anxious and pretty keen to get back to New Zealand for those who are coming here and those who are travelling on to the UK, are keen to get to the UK safely.”They’re pretty vulnerable and keen to get going.”

None of the Kiwi players tested positive so far and are said to be safe in their respective rooms but flying them out of the country is going to be a challenge Mills admits.

“The logistics of getting them back to New Zealand or the group to the UK is a real challenge,” he said.”The group going to the UK, NZC are working with the English cricket board and they’re doing a great job working as fast as they can to organise an effective transfer but that’s not easy with players in different parts of India and trying to coordinate them on to one plane.”So I’m not sure we’ll have a definitive answer on what that will look like for the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Some of them will head to England for the two match Test series while rest will head back. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson will head for UK.

