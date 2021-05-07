IPL 2021 Suspended: Australian Players to Quarantine in Maldives Hotel, to Stay There Till Travel Ban is Lifted

After a tormenting time dealing with the Covid-19 crisis in India, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association on Thursday confirmed that all their players, officials, coaches and commentators have been transported from India to Maldives. The Aussies will remain there till the travel pause is lifted by their government.

The CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government as well. “CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League,” CA said in an official statement.

Only Mike Hussey remains to stay in India after he tested positive for Covid-19. He is in close touch with officials at CSK, and the CA will work closely to bring the former batsman home safely.

“We worked in consultation with BCCI and the respective cricket boards to ensure the safe return of all our personnel to their homes. There are stringent SOPs put in place by us, for those who are transiting from central hubs to their respective cities,” RCB said in an official statement.

The Aussies in Maldives will complete a mandatory quarantine in the hotel arranged by the RCB, and will remain in touch with the Cricket Australia SOPs.

On the other hand, New Zealand players and staff are on a special charter flight to Auckland. The Protean players are travelling to Johannesburg through Mumbai and Doha.

The safety of players was of utmost importance and that is why the league was postponed, Jay Shah said. “The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don’t wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved,” Jay Shah told ANI.

