IPL 2021 Suspended: Chetan Sakariya Heads to Nearby Hospital to Meet Covid-Positive Father

Chetan Sakariya landed in Bhavnagar, took a shower, wore his PPE kit and headed straight to the nearby hospital where his father is down with Covid-19. Life has never been easy for this Gujarat medium-pacer and that’s why these times failed to rattle this youngster. He has seen hard times, this is not new. He knew his father has tested positive a week back. By god’s grace, he had received a part of his salary and that will now be put to good use.

“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,” Sakariya, who represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL told The Indian Express.He also said that people are gunning for IPL to stop but he highlighted the fact that players like him will be starved of money if the tournament had gotten suspended earlier. Sakariya is uncapped and without a central contract.

“People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings. I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL. Had this tournament not happened for a month, it would have been tougher for me. I come from a poor family, my father all his life drove tempo and because of IPL my whole life was about to change,” added Sakariya, who was picked for Rs 1.20 crores at the auction. The newspaper reports how Sakariya is now spending most of his time at the hospital with his father. From 9 AM to 2 PM, he stays there only. His father is diabetic and this is keeping him awake at nights.

