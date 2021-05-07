- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021 Suspended: Chetan Sakariya Heads to Nearby Hospital to Meet Covid-Positive Father
Chetan Sakariya's father is admitted at the hospital as he is down with Covid-19. He is diabetic and this is keeping Zakariya awake in the nights.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 8:45 AM IST
Chetan Sakariya landed in Bhavnagar, took a shower, wore his PPE kit and headed straight to the nearby hospital where his father is down with Covid-19. Life has never been easy for this Gujarat medium-pacer and that’s why these times failed to rattle this youngster. He has seen hard times, this is not new. He knew his father has tested positive a week back. By god’s grace, he had received a part of his salary and that will now be put to good use.
Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension
“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,” Sakariya, who represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL told The Indian Express.He also said that people are gunning for IPL to stop but he highlighted the fact that players like him will be starved of money if the tournament had gotten suspended earlier. Sakariya is uncapped and without a central contract.
Also read: No Charter Flight for Australia Players at this Moment: CA Chief Nick Hockley
“People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings. I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL. Had this tournament not happened for a month, it would have been tougher for me. I come from a poor family, my father all his life drove tempo and because of IPL my whole life was about to change,” added Sakariya, who was picked for Rs 1.20 crores at the auction. The newspaper reports how Sakariya is now spending most of his time at the hospital with his father. From 9 AM to 2 PM, he stays there only. His father is diabetic and this is keeping him awake at nights.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule