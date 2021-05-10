- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
IPL 2021 Suspended: CWI CEO Johnny Grave Confirms West Indies Players Are Back Home
The IPL had to be postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases came to light inside the tournament's bio-bubble which wasn't as foolproof as the last edition in the UAE.
- PTI
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 12:59 PM IST
All the Caribbean players, who participated in the currently postponed Indian Premier League, have reached home following concerted efforts by the BCCI and their respective franchises, Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave has said.
The IPL had to be postponed on May 4 after multiple COVID-19 cases came to light inside the tournament’s bio-bubble which wasn’t as foolproof as the last edition in the UAE.
Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother’s Day
Top West Indies players like their white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Fabien Allen were a part of the league. In all, nine West Indies cricketers competed in the event.
“Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly,” Cricket West Indies tweeted.
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma’s Latest ‘Groove Mix
Save for COVID-19 affected duo of CSK batting coach Michael Hussey and Kolkata Knight Riders’ New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert, all the foreign players and support staff have left the Indian shores.
All the Australians, along with a few New Zealanders, are currently in Maldives waiting for their onward journey after serving out quarantine. Australia has imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15 because of the COVID case surge there.
This was the reason why players from Down Under had to fly to Maldives for their quarantine instead of heading home directly
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule