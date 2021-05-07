IPL 2021 Suspended: Dhanashree Verma Reposts a Special Message from a Fan on Social Media

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was like an escape for many cricket fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the suspension of the cash-rich league mid-way to safeguard the well being of players and support staff.

And with IPL out of the scenario, for the time being, the fans are sharing the snaps from the cash-rich league to keep themselves entertained during these tough situations.On Wednesday, a fan page of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma – Dhanashreeforever – shared a special post for the choreographer on Instagram.

Dhanashree reposted the note from her official Instagram handle and thanked them for their kind words.

Earlier, Dhanashree had shared a few pictures on her Instagram with her “bubbly family”, featuring Chahal and other RCB stars like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

Dhanashree was often spotted in RCB stands cheering for the Bangalore based outlet during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got hitched last year in December.

Royal Challengers Bangalore was sitting at the third spot in the IPL table with ten points under their kitty when the cash-rich league was postponed indefinitely. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) was leading the IPL table, followed by three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RCB won five out of their opening seven games. The Virat Kohli-led outfit started their campaign on a positive note with a two-wicket win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). After that, RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals (RR), before losing to MS Dhoni-led CSK.

RCB bounced back from their defeat against CSK, with a thrilling one-run win over DC.

In their last match, Bangalore were beaten by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 34 runs.

