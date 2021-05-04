IPL 2021 Suspended: England Duo of Sam Billings and Chris Woakes Returning Home Tonight

With the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League suspended, Delhi Capitals’ England duo of Chris Woakes ad Sam Billings will be heading home right away after securing flights back to the UK. Notably, Amit Mishra, one of the members of the Delhi Capitals squad tested positive for the deadly virus today.

According to Daily Mail, at least one more English player of the 11 England cricketers remaining at the tournament is said to be finalising travel arrangements for today. While others are mostly relying on arrangements made by their team owners.

The Daily Mail further reported that the ECB acknowledged that some would be returning home immediately after they contact the board over the issue. Initial reports suggested that all those within tournament bubbles would have to remain in India for a further four days and return multiple negative Covid tests.

In a separate statement, an ECB spokesperson said: ‘Following this morning’s postponement of the Indian Premier League, we are in close contact with our players and staff in India as arrangements are put in place for them to return home safely.

‘The ECB understands the BCCI’s decision to postpone the competition for the safety and wellbeing of those involved, and thanks the BCCI for its commitment to do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all those taking part in the competition.

‘Our thoughts remain with the people of India during these challenging times.’

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Jordan was still awaiting confirmation of his plans following the decision by IPL bosses to pull the plug on this year’s lucrative competition, Daily Mail further reported.

The 11 England players who are involved in this year’s Indian Premier League are, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam and Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan.

The BCCI was forced to pull the plug after its bio-bubble in two cities, Ahmedabad and Delhi were breached.

The news of the Covid outbreak came right after reports emerged that the board was mulling to host the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 entirely in Mumbai from this weekend.

The BCCI then released a statement saying that they have unanimously deicded to postpone the tournament indefinitely keeping in mind the concerns of the players and their families.

‘The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

‘The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.

‘These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

‘The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021,” it read.

