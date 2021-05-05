IPL 2021 Suspended: Enough Was Enough...It Had to be Called Off, Says Nasser Hussain

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain has said BCCI was right in calling off the tournament as the country of India grappled through the second and the more severe wave of Covid-19. The nation has been reporting more than 3 lakh cases for last ten days and this made sure that the deadly virus breaches the IPL bio-bubble at several places.

‘The players are not stupid nor insensitive’

“There was no option other than to call off the Indian Premier League. Not after the bio-secure bubbles had been breached in so many places. Enough was enough. This has become far bigger than a game of cricket,” Hussain wrote in the Daily Mail.”The players are not stupid nor insensitive. They would have been fully aware of what has been going on in India. They would have seen on their TVs people pleading for hospital beds and oxygen. They would have seen unused ambulances waiting outside cricket grounds and wondered whether it was right for them to carry on playing. And they would have been uncomfortable.

‘I Won’t Criticise the Players’

“It has been unedifying at times watching this tournament when people are dying just up the road from there. I won’t criticise the players, but it had to be called off.” He said the BCCI could have returned to UAE especially after hosting the tournament there in 2020. There were a few cases there as well but tournament went on without a glitch.

“The mistake was made in having the tournament in India in the first place. Six months ago they held an IPL in the United Arab Emirates and it went brilliantly. Covid rates were low and no bubbles were compromised. They could have returned there,” Hussain added.”Yes, it is easy to say that with hindsight. And India clearly did feel they were through the worst of the virus when they decided to stage this year’s competition.”

