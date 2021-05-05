IPL 2021 Suspended: Fear of Every Australian in India is Real, Says Michael Slater

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater who attacked his country’s PM Scott Morrison on Twitter has come out again on Twitter and justified the outburst. He asked the PM to come take his private jet and visit India where they can see dead bodies on the streets. “Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street!” he tweeted.

Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street! — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

Earlier he had slammed the PM Morrison, saying ‘You have got blood PM.’ He was forced to take this step as Australia has banned flights from India with the rising Covid-19 cases. Slater was getting tensed and he chose to leave the country ASAP. Meanwhile several top Aussie cricketers like Steve Smith, David Warner are staying put with their respective teams. He also wouldn’t have been able to reach the Australian shores because of the ban from India. Had he reached there, he would have been put in jail.

IPL 2021 was called off on Tuesday with multiple cases being reported within the bio-bubble. A lot of Aussie cricketers including Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson flew back home a lot earlier. Currently India is reporting close to three lakh cases daily. Slater who is Maldives and is staying put might have company as it is being reported that the 38-member Australian contingent will be put up in either Sri Lanka or Maldives. Slater was with the commentary team but with situation in India getting worse he chose to leave the bubble. Later on as he discovered the law of the land, he lashed out at Morrison on Twitter.

